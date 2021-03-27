UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bosnia Coach Tests Positive Ahead France World Cup Qualifier

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Bosnia coach tests positive ahead France World Cup qualifier

Sarajevo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Bosnia and Herzegovina coach Ivaylo Petev has tested positive for Covid-19 only days ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifier against world champions France, the Balkan nation's football federation said.

Upon their return from Finland, where Bosnia drew 2-2 draw in their opening qualifier, the squad were tested and results late Friday revealed that Petev was positive, a federation statement said.

All the players and staff tested negative, it added.

The 45-year-old Bulgarian, who took over the Bosnian team in January, "feels well and has no symptoms," the statement said.

Bosnia face France in Sarajevo on Wednesday in Group D.

Apart from Finland, the group also contains Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

Since independence in 1992, Bosnia have only qualified for the World Cup finals once: for Brazil in 2014.

The country has been struggling with a surge of Covid-19 cases in recent days and has one of the highest global mortality rates per capita, with more than 6,100 deaths in the population of 3.5 million people.

Related Topics

Football World Ukraine France Sarajevo Independence Brazil Bosnia And Herzegovina Finland Kazakhstan January From Coach Million

Recent Stories

National Archives issues Glossary of Place and Loc ..

2 hours ago

160,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Hazara Quetta Football defeats Young Rising Stars ..

2 hours ago

Indian President Undergoing 'Routine Medical Check ..

2 hours ago

Anti polio drive from March 29

2 hours ago

Britain-based Kashmiri Diaspora moves to launch m ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.