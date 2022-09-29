Bosnia goes to the polls as ethnic divisions grow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sarajevo, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :With ethnic divisions growing deeper, Bosnia will hold general elections on Sunday amid secession threats and fears of fresh political turmoil nearly three decades after war ravaged the Balkan nation.

The country is torn between secessionist Orthodox Serbs and Catholic Croats demanding greater autonomy, while Muslim Bosniaks calling for a more egalitarian state appear to be chasing little more than a pipedream.

For more than two decades, the impoverished Balkan state has been governed by a dysfunctional administrative system born out of the 1995 Dayton Agreement.

And while the accords may have succeeded in ending the war in the 1990s, the country has withered amid political paralysis ever since.

Analysts have warned that Bosnia is sinking ever deeper into troubled waters with divisions along ethnic lines appearing to grow even further on the eve of elections.

"Bosnia-Herzegovina is experiencing the most serious political crisis since the signing of the peace agreement," Ranko Mavrak, a Sarajevo-based political analyst, told AFP.

"The ethnic divisions are so deep that they are now a real danger to Bosnia's survival and its integrity," he added.