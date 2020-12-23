UrduPoint.com
Bosnia Reports 659 New Corona-virus Cases,41 Deaths

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:10 PM

ZAGREB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday reported 659 new corona-virus cases and 41 infection related deaths in the last 24 hours.

About 3,000 tests were conducted, confirming the infection in 433 people in the Bosniak-Croat entity and in 226 people in the Serb entity.

Among those infected is the chairman of the country's tripartite presidency, Milorad Dodik, who was admitted to hospital in Banja Luka on Wednesday and has been diagnosed with double pneumonia. The hospital said on Wednesday that he was in a stable condition and feeling well.

The Serb entity reported 29 COVID-19-related deaths and the Bosniak-Croat entity reported 12 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the outbreak in the country in early March, 107,500 people have been infected with the novel corona-virus and 3,756 have died.

