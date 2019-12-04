UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bosnia Should Close 'unacceptable' Migrant Camp: Council Of Europe

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 01:51 AM

Bosnia should close 'unacceptable' migrant camp: Council of Europe

Sarajevo, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Bosnia should urgently close a temporary migrant camp or people will "start to die" during the winter period, a European human rights official warned Tuesday.

The camp in the village of Vucjak near the Bihac region, which borders Croatia, was built by authorities in June and houses some 600 people in makeshift tents. There is no heating and overnight temperatures fall below zero degrees Celsius (32 Fahrenheit).

"If we don't close the camp today, tomorrow, people will start dying here", Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic told reporters while visiting the camp, a day after it began snowing in the area.

"Whose responsibility would that be? That is the question I ask everyone," the Bosnian official added.

The camp, which is surrounded by land mines from the 1990s Bosnian war, has no running water, no electricity and putrid toilets. Every day, the Red Cross Bosnian branch provides one meal or two to the migrants.

The authorities regularly pick up migrants who roam around the town, due to the lack of places in reception centres run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The centres can accommodate around 3,500 people in the north western Bihac region.

Situated just across the border from EU member state Croatia, Bihac has become a key transit hub for migrants from the middle East and Asia who are trying to reach western Europe.

"Being a Bosnian I am very upset. I think this is a shame for Bosnia. The conditions here are not for human beings," said the commissioner, who will visit other camps across Bosnia and talk to the authorities this week.

"This camp should be shut down and these people should be housed in a warm place where they will get meals.

"This is unacceptable," she added.

The authorities in Bosnia, an ethnically divided country with an exceptionally complex institutional system, cannot agree where to open a new migrant centre.

Certain proposals in the region of Bihac were rejected by the European Union which finances the IOM camps.

In the past two years more than 52,000 migrants have illegally entered Bosnia, security ministry official Slobodan Ujic said last month. Most of them went to western Europe.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Europe European Union Visit Croatia Middle East Hub June Border From Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan establishes Permanent Mission to OIC

2 hours ago

Govt wants to take opposition along for legislatio ..

2 hours ago

US court orders banks to release Trump financial d ..

2 hours ago

Russian-German Chamber of Commerce Says Russia to ..

2 hours ago

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills on ..

2 hours ago

Trump Plans to Discuss US Patriot System Sale to T ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.