SARAJEVO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The representatives of the three major Bosnian political parties signed an agreement on Thursday to form the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The coalition agreement, ceremonially signed at the state Parliament building, defines the principles of the political activities of the state level government in the following mandate, which is to last until 2026.

The parties agreed to accelerate the process of joining the EU, strengthening political stability, the rule of law, social justice and the economy.

The state level government is to be formed according to the results of the general elections held on Oct 2.