Bosnian Serb leader hospitalised after Covid-19 contact

Sarajevo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Serb member of Bosnia's joint presidency Milorad Dodik was hospitalised with symptoms of fatigue and nausea several days after coming into contact with a person positive for Covid-19, his party spokesperson said Monday.

The 61-year old, a hardline Serb nationalist, was admitted to a hospital in northern city of Banja Luka late Sunday.

"Mr. Dodik was not feeling well, he was nauseous and tired ... He feels good (now)", Radovan Kovacevic, spokesperson of SNSD party told AFP.

The Bosnian Serb leader made the risky contact on Wednesday, after which he began self-isolating. He tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, Kovacevic said.

Local media quoted a press release from the hospital that said that Dodik was "stable" and that his life was "not in danger".

The Balkan country of some 3.5 million, one of Europe's poorest states, has lost more than 3,600 lives to the virus and has one of the lowest survival rates in the Western Balkans.