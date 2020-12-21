UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bosnian Serb Leader Hospitalised After Covid-19 Contact

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Bosnian Serb leader hospitalised after Covid-19 contact

Sarajevo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Serb member of Bosnia's joint presidency Milorad Dodik was hospitalised with symptoms of fatigue and nausea several days after coming into contact with a person positive for Covid-19, his party spokesperson said Monday.

The 61-year old, a hardline Serb nationalist, was admitted to a hospital in northern city of Banja Luka late Sunday.

"Mr. Dodik was not feeling well, he was nauseous and tired ... He feels good (now)", Radovan Kovacevic, spokesperson of SNSD party told AFP.

The Bosnian Serb leader made the risky contact on Wednesday, after which he began self-isolating. He tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, Kovacevic said.

Local media quoted a press release from the hospital that said that Dodik was "stable" and that his life was "not in danger".

The Balkan country of some 3.5 million, one of Europe's poorest states, has lost more than 3,600 lives to the virus and has one of the lowest survival rates in the Western Balkans.

Related Topics

Europe Banja Luka Sunday Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

16 minutes ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

16 minutes ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

31 minutes ago

Covid-19 update on women’s camp

35 minutes ago

Huawei stands 3rd in Global innovator ranking of ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.