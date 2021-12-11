Bosnian Serb MPs step up secession push

(@FahadShabbir)

Sarajevo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Bosnian Serb lawmakers Friday kickstarted a controversial process of withdrawing from Bosnia and Herzegovina's central institutions, despite repeated warnings against the move from the West.

The Republika Srpska parliament passed a vote that obliges the local government to organise withdrawal from three crucial joint institutions -- the army, tax and justice system -- in the next six months.

The process is being shepherded by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik -- a former Western protege turned nationalist -- who has been threatening secession for years.

The 62-year-old, who is currently a Serb member of the Bosnian joint presidency, tirelessly underlines that the country he co-runs is "impossible".

After eight hours of debate, the lawmakers adopted the proposed text by 49 votes for and three against.

"This is the moment of conquest for freedom of Republika Srpska," Dodik said.

Although in the past Dodik managed to rally all Serb lawmakers to vote unanimously, this time the attempt was unsuccessful and the opposition boycotted the vote.

Opposition Serb politician Mirko Sarovic slammed the move by saying that aiming to divide the army without war is "delusional".

"I think that the path you have taken, Mr Dodik, is a dangerous one for Republika Srpska", Sarovic said.

"We can't follow you down that road.

" Following wars in the 1990s that killed roughly 100,000 people, a NATO intervention in the Bosnian conflict helped hammer out the Dayton Accords, which divided the country along ethnic lines and codified a dizzying bureaucracy aimed at preventing future intercommunal violence.

One half of the country was given over to Bosnian Serbs while the other was to be ruled by a Muslim-Croat federation.

The two entities are held together by Federal institutions -- once weak but gradually beefed up over the years by a UN-appointed high representative.

In September, Dodik announced plans to form a Bosnian Serb army, sparking concerns the action could ignite a new round of conflict in the Balkan country.

The move spurred a new round of shuttle diplomacy, with Western envoys visiting Bosnia in the hope of persuading Dodik to stand down.

The Peace Implementation Council, which monitors compliance with the Dayton agreement, recently warned in recent days that a "unilateral withdrawal" from federal institutions is not possible and has threatened "consequences" for any party that violates the peace agreement.

This statement was not co-signed by Russia, who is part of the PIC, along with representatives of Western countries.

The Kremlin supports Dodik's actions, and the Bosnian Serb leader met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last week.