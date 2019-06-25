UrduPoint.com
Bosnian Serbs Halt Controversial Plan For Police Reserve

Tue 25th June 2019

Sarajevo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The Serb-run half of Bosnia has shelved plans to form a civilian police reserve, its interior ministry said Monday, after the proposal sparked tensions in a country still recovering from the 1990s war.

The Balkan country has been divided in two semi-autonomous entities -- the Serb-run Republika Srpska and a Muslim-Croat Federation -- since the end of the 1992-95 inter-ethnic conflict.

In April, controversy erupted after Republika Srpska lawmakers adopted draft legislation to train around 1,000 civilians to serve as a back-up police force, with the stated purpose of helping control an influx of migrants.

The move raised fears among Bosnian Muslims, who viewed it as a threat, recalling bloodshed waged by paramilitary groups during the war.

A day before the bill was set for discussion, the Serb entity's interior ministry said it would "withdraw articles relating to reserve police from the draft law on police," according to a statement quoted by Bosnia's Fena news agency.

Yet the issue could be revisited in the future after "assessing again the needs and possibilities to introduce reserve police", it added.

The withdrawal comes after Bosnia's UN-picked international envoy, tasked with overseeing the country's peace deal, in May criticised the proposal as well as a threat by Bosnian Muslims to counter with their own reserve.

It does "not contribute to peace and stability," the High Representative Valentin Inzko said while presenting his regular report to the UN Security Council.

"On the contrary, it has generated a negative spiral of mistrust and competition," he added.

Although the Bosnian war ended almost a quarter century ago, the country still remains deeply divided along ethnic lines.

That inter-ethnic conflict between Croats, Muslims and Serbs claimed around 100,000 lives.

