Bosnians 'unhappy' At Lack Of Covax Vaccines, Says FM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Bosnians 'unhappy' at lack of Covax vaccines, says FM

Berlin, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Bosnia's foreign minister voiced anger on Tuesday that her country had yet to receive any of the promised vaccines from the EU-backed Covax scheme, saying Bosnians were "justifiably unhappy".

"We expect Covax to fulfil its contractual obligations," Bosnian Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic told a press conference during a visit to Berlin.

She said Bosnia had met its obligations and paid for more than 1.2 million doses through the international Covax scheme, a global vaccine-sharing effort, but "not a single dose" had arrived to date.

"Our citizens are justifiably unhappy," Turkovic told reporters, speaking alongside German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

"Every day counts. We're talking about people's lives," she said, in remarks translated to German.

The Balkan nation of 3.5 million people has recorded more than 5,000 deaths from Covid-19, giving it one of the world's highest per capita mortality rates from the virus.

Bosnian authorities have looked elsewhere for help, procuring some 22,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V which is being doled out in the country's Serb-dominated half, Republika Srpska.

