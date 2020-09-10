New York, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Boston's Bruce Cassidy, who guided the Bruins to the National Hockey League's best regular season record, won the Jack Adams Award as Coach of the Year on Wednesday.

Cassidy, a 55-year-old Canadian, was also a finalist for the award in 2018. Last season, he guided the Bruins to the Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to St. Louis in seven games.

The Bruins went 44-14 with 12 overtime losses for an NHL-best 100 points in the 2019-20 regular season, but after the COVID-19 shutdown in March and the resumption with seeding games in August, Boston settled for the fourth seed in the playoffs.

They ousted Carolina in round one but fell to Tampa Bay in the Eastern Conference quarter-finals.

Boston allowed the fewest goals of any NHL club this season at 167, or 2.39 goals per game. The Bruins ranked second to Edmonton in power play success percentage at 25.2% and third in the NHL in penalty killing at 84.3%.

Other finalists were the award with John Tortorella of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Alain Vigneault of the Philadelphia Flyers.