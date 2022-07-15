UrduPoint.com

Bot Battle: The Tech That Could Decide Twitter's Musk Lawsuit

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022 | 09:11 AM

Bot battle: The tech that could decide Twitter's Musk lawsuit

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :If Twitter's lawsuit over Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout bid ever reaches trial, the case will likely center on a ubiquitous and often unloved technology: bots.

The information Twitter has or has not provided on its tally of fake or spam accounts is Musk's stated reason for backing away from the deal -- a move that prompted the firm to sue him this week.

Here's a closer look at the complications around bot accounts, and how they would be key in deciding the case.

- Good bot, bad bot - At a basic level, "bots" are software programs that do automated tasks online, often with the aim of emulating how people behave.

Twitter tolerates some automated uses, like an account that tweets every time the Hubble space telescope crosses the sky over a given city.

But Twitter has rules about automated actions by accounts, including barring software from posting about hot topics, firing off spam, attempting to influence online conversations, and operating across multiple accounts.

The company says it wages a daily campaign against spam or fake accounts that keeps their number to less than five percent of users.

Musk's lawyers, in notifying Twitter on July 8 he was "terminating" the agreement to buy the company, alleged the platform made "false and misleading representations" about bots and had not provided details he needed to check its assertions.

- Thorny question - Determining the number of bots on the site is a bit of an art because the tally is determined in part by Twitter's internal definitions and the workers who apply the rules.

While some cases are clear cut violations, some can require the judgement of people who have to weigh various facts.

"People can disagree on what should be considered a bot or a spam account," said Edwin Chen, a former Twitter employee, who is now CEO of content moderation firm Surge AI.

The figure would also be tricky for an outsider like Musk to confirm because the bot weeding process can include checking IP or email address or other sensitive user data.

"I think a lot of people, not even just my former colleagues but people just generally within the tech industry, know that this is a thorny, thorny question," Chen added.

Twitter's lawsuit, which urges a court to force Musk to honor his buyout offer, could result in a trial or settlement talks that would need to plunge into the finer points of things like the firm's bot definitions and policies.

Musk's lawyers said he has already asked for but had not received "Twitter's methodology and performance data" about finding and suspending spam and fake accounts.

"In short, Twitter has not provided information that Mr. Musk has requested for nearly two months," the lawyers wrote in laying out the argument for aiming to abandon the deal.

- The deal with Twitter - Speculation has mounted that the bot issue -- with its tricky, detailed and case-by-case aspects -- is just a convenient route for Musk to abandon or renegotiate his proposal.

Yet, bots are a problem online.

"Bad actors have nearly infinite resources and incentives to use bots for nefarious purposes," said Tamer Hassan, co-founder and chief of cybersecurity firm HUMAN.

Bots are used in more than three quarters of security and fraud incidents that happen online, from spreading socially divisive posts to snapping up hot concert tickets and hacking, Hassan told AFP.

Also, Twitter makes its money from ads, and marketers pay for reaching people, not software.

Thus "advertising to bots isn't going to have a good close rate because bots don't buy products," analyst Rob Enderle told AFP previously.

If advertisers are paying Twitter fees based on how many people see ads, and those numbers are inflated due to bots in the online audience, they are being overcharged, Enderle added.

If Twitter has way more bots than it is letting on, its revenue could plunge when those accounts are exposed and closed.

Or as Musk's lawyers put it, Twitter's true daily users who can be shown advertising are "a key component of the company's business, given that approximately 90 percent of its revenues come from advertisements."

Related Topics

Firing Technology Business Twitter Lawyers Company Buy SITE Elon Musk Money July From Agreement Industry Billion Court Employment Hacking

Recent Stories

Inflation May Sap Demand for High-End Microchips, ..

Inflation May Sap Demand for High-End Microchips, But Mature Node Crunch to Pers ..

9 hours ago
 Hamza Khan Nasir condemns martyrdom of Lt Col Laee ..

Hamza Khan Nasir condemns martyrdom of Lt Col Laeeq

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes All Transactions Involving SEFE Secu ..

US Authorizes All Transactions Involving SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH - ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Russia Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Russia Related to Fertilizers, Seeds, Crops

9 hours ago
 Prime Minister announces Rs 18.54, Rs 40.5 per lit ..

Prime Minister announces Rs 18.54, Rs 40.5 per liter cut in petrol, diesel price ..

9 hours ago
 Govt slashes petrol prices by Rs18.50; diesel by R ..

Govt slashes petrol prices by Rs18.50; diesel by Rs40.54 per liter

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.