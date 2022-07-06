Botswana introduces COVID-19 booster shots for adolescents aged 12-17

GABORONE, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) APP):Botswana is now offering COVID-19 booster shots for children aged between 12 and 17 years, the health ministry has announced.

"These children become eligible for booster doses at least six months after completing their Primary vaccination series," health ministry spokesman Christopher Nyanga said in a statement on Tuesday.

Authority has been granted by the Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority (BoMRA) to offer booster doses to teenagers, he said.

The Pfizer vaccine will be used for second boosters, regardless of whatever vaccine one may have taken for their primary vaccination series or as a first booster, Nyanga said.

BoMRA has also granted authority for the offering of second booster doses, which will be offered at least four months after the first booster shot, to all adults above the age of 50, the spokesman said.