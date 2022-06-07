Botswana likely to enter 5th COVID-19 wave: health official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GABORONE, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) --:Botswana is likely to enter its fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, health authorities warned Monday, as the numbers of the cases have been on the rise.

Pamela Smith-Lawrence, health services director in Botswana's Ministry of Health, revealed this when appearing before the southern African country's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Gaborone, the capital city of Botswana.

"The country was seemingly entering a fifth wave," Smith-Lawrence stated to the PAC, the body made up of Botswana's legislators, as a measure to ensure public financial accountability.

Grace Muzila, the permanent secretary in Botswana's Ministry of Health, also told the PAC that health authorities were seriously concerned about the numbers of cases and admissions in recent weeks.