Botswana To Face Angola In COSAFA U-20 Championship

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Botswana to face Angola in COSAFA U-20 championship

GABORONE, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Botswana will start it's group campaign against Angola in the COSAFA Men's U20 Championship in Port Elizabeth, South Africa on Monday.

Young Zebras coach, Pio Paul has observed that a lot is at stake, as the championship is used as a zonal qualifier for the 2021 CAF Africa U20 Cup of Nations to be hosted by Mauritania.

Paul said in a telephone interview from Port Elizabeth that he is impressed with the team's preparedness although it is not enough. "Our mission is to advance to the semi-finals of the tourney," he said.

He added that as part of the preparations for the tournament, the team played three friendly games against local outfits Orapa United and Mogoditshane Fighters registering 1-0 and 2-0 wins respectively as well as a 3-2 loss against Gaborone United.

The friendly matches are not focused on winning, but rather on the tactical aspects of the game, giving players game time and match fitness, Paul said.

The Young Zebras started competing in the COSAFA zone in 1999, only to be eliminated during the group stages at the majority of the tourneys. However, the team registered impressive results in 2009 and 2011 when they finished third in both occasions.

