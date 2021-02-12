UrduPoint.com
Botswana To Host 2023 Commonwealth Karate Championship

Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Botswana to host 2023 Commonwealth Karate Championship

GABORONE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Botswana has been awarded the rights to host the Commonwealth Karate Championships in 2023.Spokesperson for the Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) Isaiah Ramontshonyane told Xinhua on Friday that the World Karate Federation (WKF) handed Botswana the right to host at their general assembly held last week.

He said it was now up for them to convince the local sport governing body, the Botswana National sports Commission (BNSC), that they are capable of delivering a successful event. Having hosted the African Karate Championship in 2019, Ramontshonyane said they are adamant to deliver another successful event.

Ramontshonyane said the championship provides the country with a great opportunity to display to the world what they are capable of and give local karatekas, officials and coaches an opportunity to shine on the world stage.

He said it would also have long-term impact of developing the sport in the country, more so now that karate is an Olympic Sport.

Ramontshonyane said they would look into collaborating with the local tourism body to reap the benefits of having visitors to the country, as this will also be a great opportunity to help recover the sector following a turbulent period due to COVID-19.

The Commonwealth Karate Championship is an event organized by the Commonwealth Karate Federation, which aims to demonstrate that karate is suitable for inclusion in the Commonwealth Games. At least 42 countries are expected to compete in the championship, which will also provide a major boost for the country's economy through sport tourism.

