UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Botswana To Start Issuing Trophy Hunting Licences In December

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 02:10 AM

Botswana to start issuing trophy hunting licences in December

Gaborone, Botswana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Botswana's president announced on Monday the government will by December start issuing trophy hunting licences after it controversially scrapped a five-year ban on the practice, and angered international conservationists.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi's government in May removed the moratorium, just a year after he suceeded Ian Khama, an avid environmentalist, who had introduced a blanket hunting ban in 2014 to reverse a decline in the population of wild animals.

The removal of the ban was praised by local communities but derided by conservationists and ignited political friction between the Khama and Masisi.

Botswana fended off criticism of its decision, saying the move would not threaten the elephant population.

"Quotas will be issued by December 2019 to allow for marketing ahead of the 2020 hunting season," Masisi said in his first state of the nation address since he was elected into office following last month's polls.

"It is expected that hunting will contribute significantly to reducing the human-wildlife conflict by creating viable and balanced populations," he said.

Masisi said his government is developing guidelines "to provide direction on hunting," he added.

The commercial hunting season opens in April.

In an interview with AFP in October, Masisi defended his decision to remove the ban on hunting saying Botswana has a capacity to carry "50,000 (elephants) and we have in excess of 130,000".

In an interview with AFP last month, Khama called Masisi's decision to lift the ban as "short-sighted".

"He thought he would be popular," said Khama.

"When you have a resource, even if it's diamonds, the more you have the better and that's the approach we took with wildlife, that here is a resource that we have, so let us grow the resource, make it viable," added Khama.

Khama said tourist numbers had declined 15 percent since the ban was lifted.

Related Topics

Botswana April May October December 2019 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Al Tayer chairs fourth meeting of Ministry of Poss ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank closes landmark $750 million Su ..

46 minutes ago

UAEJJF, Special Olympics UAE sign MoU to aid devel ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Board restr ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler condoles death of Sultan bin Zayed

1 hour ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain condoles death of Sultan b ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.