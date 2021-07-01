UrduPoint.com
Botswana To Vaccinate 80 Pct Of Elderly People In July

Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:50 AM

GABORONE, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Botswana will vaccinate 80 percent of those aged 55 and above in the southern African country by the end of July, the ministry of health and wellness said Wednesday.

The prediction was made after the arrival of a batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine on June 24, procured by the government of Botswana from China, Christopher Nyanga, the ministry's spokesperson, said in a press release.

"The ministry will continue the vaccination exercise for those taking their first dose on July 5 and the targeted group is 55 years and above category," said Nyanga.

After that, Nyanga said, the roll-out program will transition to phase two, in which those aged 30-54 are to be inoculated, he said.

As of Monday, 84,280 people had been fully vaccinated in Botswana.

