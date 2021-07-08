UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Botswana Unearths Second Huge Diamond In Weeks

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Botswana unearths second huge diamond in weeks

Gabarone, Botswana, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :An exceptionally large and white 1,174-carat diamond stone has been unearthed in Botswana, a mining company announced Wednesday, trumping another huge precious stone found in the country last month.

The latest find, which fills the palm of a man's hand, was discovered on June 12 by Canadian Diamond firm, Lucara and presented to the country's cabinet in the capital Gaborone on Wednesday.

"This is history in the making, for us and Botswana as well," said the company's managing director Naseem Lahri, adding that the diamond sits in third position among the world's largest gemstones.

In terms of size of large stones, "it actually sits as number three in the hierarchy," Lahri told AFP.

Last month Botswanan diamond firm Debswana said it had recovered the "third largest" stone in the world at 1,098-carats on June 1.

The latest find solidifies Botswana as a leader on the world stage of the largest stones, accounting for six in the top ten list.

The biggest diamond ever discovered in the world was the 3,106-carat Cullinan, found in South Africa in 1905. Parts of that diamond adorn the British crown jewels.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Wednesday welcomed the "riveting moment" and the growing frequency of diamond discoveries in the country -- promising that the southern African country will have a long-lasting legacy.

Botswana is Africa's leading diamond producer.

Related Topics

Africa World Company Gaborone Man Botswana South Africa June Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s Human Devel ..

37 minutes ago

UAE a leading model of humanitarian giving, say am ..

52 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three ..

52 minutes ago

'Changed circumstances' for Iran nuclear deal: US ..

8 minutes ago

Opposition neither sincere nor trusting on each ot ..

8 minutes ago

Supreme Court accepts bail plea of accused involve ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.