UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bottas Beats Hamilton In Mercedes One-two In Final Practice

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Bottas beats Hamilton in Mercedes one-two in final practice

Silverstone, United Kingdom, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Valtteri Bottas outpaced championship leader Lewis Hamilton to top the times as Mercedes led the way in Saturday's final free practice for Sunday's British Grand Prix.

The Finn, who started from pole position for last year's race, edged out the six-time world champion, who is seeking a record-extending seventh win in his home event, by 0.138 seconds.

After Friday's extraordinary heat, conditions at the fourth Grand Prix of the 2020 season reverted to those of a more traditional British summer's day and saw the champion team return to their customary 1-2 positions.

Max Verstappen was third fastest for Red Bull, three-tenths off the pace, ahead of Friday's pace-setter Lance Stroll of Racing Point, Carlos Sainz of McLaren and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Lando Norris was seventh in the second McLaren ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, running a new Renault chassis, Nico Hulkenberg who is replacing coronavirus victim Sergio Perez in the second Racing Point and Pierre Gasly of Alpha Tauri.

On a notably cooler and overcast morning, the air temperature having fallen from 35 degrees Celsius to 19, Vettel was first out in his Ferrari before his lap time was trimmed by his 2021 successor Sainz.

In the much-changed conditions, with a switch in wind direction too, car behaviour and performance had altered significantly and it was not long before Mercedes found their rhythm.

The champions had struggled in Friday's sweltering heat, but 20 minutes into FP3 they were back on top with Bottas and then Hamilton leading the way, both lapping inside Stroll's best time from the opening day.

Bottas responded to his team-mate with 15 minutes to go when he lapped in 1:25.873 shortly before Alexander Albon finally made it out on track in the final flurry of action, but ran off track briefly.

Albon, the London-born Thai driver who crashed heavily on Friday, had suffered a further setback when his newly-repaired Red Bull was detained for electrical system refinements.

Related Topics

World Driver Car Mercedes Hamilton Pierre Sunday 2020 Event From Ferrari Best Top Race McLaren Renault Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Swiss President on Nation ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Benin President on Indepe ..

3 hours ago

Following first criticality phase, FANR will conti ..

3 hours ago

BREAKING: Safe start-up of Unit 1 of Barakah Nucle ..

3 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 August 2020

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.