Bottas on Brazil Grand Prix pole

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Valtteri Bottas took pole position for the Brazil Grand Prix after winning Saturday's sprint race at Interlagos.

World championship leader Max Verstappen will start Sunday's race beside the Finn on the front row in his Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton, who trails Verstappen by 19 points in the title race with four events left, will start from 10th place after being penalised with a five-place grid penalty for an engine change on his Mercedes.