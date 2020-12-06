Bottas takes pole position for Sakhir Grand Prix

Manama, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Valtteri Bottas claimed pole position for Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix, edging out Mercedes teammate George Russell in qualifying on Saturday in the absence of Lewis Hamilton.

With seven-time world champion Hamilton missing this week after testing positive for coronavirus, his replacement Russell missed out on pole to Bottas by just 0.026 seconds.

Max Verstappen qualified third for Red Bull.