UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bottas Tops Hamilton In Mercedes One-two In Final Practice

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Bottas tops Hamilton in Mercedes one-two in final practice

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Championship leader Valtteri Bottas topped the times ahead of Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton in Saturday morning's final free practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Finn clocked a fastest lap in one minute and 15.437 seconds to outpace the Briton by 0.042 as the 'black arrows' shone with a one-two on an overcast day at the Hungaroring.

Sergio Perez was third in Racing Point's controversial 'pink Mercedes', one-tenth off the leading pace and three-tenths clear of Charles Leclerc in a much-improved Ferrari.

Lance Stroll was fifth in the second Racing Point ahead of Max Verstappen of Red Bull, McLaren's Lando Norris and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel in the second Ferrari.

Pierre Gasly was ninth for Alpha Tauri with Daniel Ricciardo 10th for Renault.

The session was relatively incident free with just one spin from Verstappen at Turn 12, the Dutchman carrying too much speed into the corner -- a rare glimpse into the team's struggle for balance after they decided to work late on Friday night, breaking the official technical curfew.

Red Bull used one of the two permitted 'jokers' to do their additional set-up work, but it did not appear to have delivered improved grip and balance for the drivers.

That meant that the impressive Racing Point team, under investigation following an official protest at the validity and originality of their 2020 cars by Renault, were nearest to catching the supreme Mercedes men.

Related Topics

Protest World Mercedes Hamilton 2020 From Ferrari McLaren Renault Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

4 minutes ago

Rupee depreciates against US dollar in interbank a ..

23 minutes ago

DRAP approves 7 per cent increase in prices of ess ..

37 minutes ago

One dead, 19 rescued in Chakswari Marriage Hall co ..

4 minutes ago

Iran says it has sent Ukraine airliner black boxes ..

4 minutes ago

3589 patients treated, 3437 test performed in Khyb ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.