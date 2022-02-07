Bottlenecks squeeze German output in December

Frankfurt, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :German production fell in December, pulled down by a suffering construction sector, official figures published Monday showed, as Europe's largest economy struggled to shake off the drag caused by widespread supply bottlenecks.

Output was down 0.3 percent in the last month of the year, cancelling out a revised 0.

3 percent rise in November, according to figures from the Federal statistics agency Destatis.

Over the whole of 2021, industrial production was three percent higher than in 2020, but still 5.5 percent lower than 2019, before the onset of the coronavirus crisis.

Production of capital goods was up 2.5 percent in December, while intermediate goods were up 0.6 percent. The production of consumer goods fell by 0.5 percent, and construction fell by 7.3 percent.