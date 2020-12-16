Bournemouth back on top of the Championship

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Junior Stanislas sent Bournemouth back to the top of the Championship as his second-half goal downed lowly Wycombe 1-0.

Stanislas struck midway through the second period at the Vitality Stadium to earn a 1-0 win as the Cherries climbed back above Norwich on goal difference, with Daniel Farke's men playing Reading on Wednesday.

It was a testing evening for Jason Tindall's side but they found a way through and extended their unbeaten run to four games.

The relegated sides from the Premier League last season make up the top three as Watford edged into third with a 1-1 draw against Brentford.

It was a tale of two penalties at Vicarage Road as the Hornets went ahead on the hour after Troy Deeney converted from the spot when Ethan Pinnock was dismissed for a foul on Ismaila Sarr.

Three minutes later Ivan Toney's 16th goal of the season, also from the spot, earned the 10 men a point.

Nottingham Forest won for the first time in eight games by pouring misery on Sheffield Wednesday.

Forest had lost six of their last seven games but put that right against the bottom club with a 2-0 win.

Yuri Ribeiro set the tone inside the first five minutes with the opener, but they had to wait until Lewis Grabban's 87th-minute second strike to kill the game.

It leaves Wednesday in dire straits at the bottom of the table, with Tony Pulis still waiting for a first win in charge, having lost five of his first eight games.

Millwall ended a run of 10 games without a win with an impressive 2-0 success at Bristol City.

The Lions were sliding down the table after a horror run, but stopped the rot thanks to goals in either half from Tom Bradshaw and Mason Bennett.

Barnsley made it four wins from five as they came behind to beat Preston 2-1, while QPR and Stoke played out a dull 0-0 draw.