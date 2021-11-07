Bournemouth bounce back as Warnock leaves Middlesbrough

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Doubles from Dominic Solanke and Jaidon Anthony kept Bournemouth top of the Championship with a 4-0 thrashing of Swansea, while Middlesbrough parted company with manager Neil Warnock on Saturday.

The Cherries suffered their first defeat of the season in midweek, but bounced back against the Swans.

Solanke opened the scoring midway through the first half and added a second when he acrobatically volleyed home Leif Davis' cross.

Anthony headed home a rebound before finishing things off with a fourth in stoppage time.

Fulham remain two points off the leaders thanks to a sixth consecutive win as Aleksandr Mitrovic's 20th goal of the season edged a tight contest against Peterbrough 16 minutes from time.

Third-placed West Brom were held 1-1 at the Hawthorns by Boro, but that was not enough to save Warnock's job.

The visitors made the breakthrough around seven minutes before half-time when Josh Coburn smashed home, but Valerien Ismael's side equalised on 65 minutes as Grady Diangana's shot hit the back of the net via the post.

Warnock had earlier this week clocked up a record-breaking 1,602 as a manager, but he leaves with the Teesiders in 14th, six points off the playoff places.

The 10 men of Coventry twice came from behind to beat Bristol City 3-2 and stay fourth.

On the stroke of half-time, Ian Maatsen brought down Callum O'Dowda in the box and was sent off. Chris Martin converted the penalty for the visitors.

Coventry equalised when Matty Godden slotted home a penalty of their own and though they went behind again to a goal by Andy Weimann, Callum O'Hare levelled with 15 minutes to go. Godden completed the turn around with a stoppage-time winner.

Blackburn came from a goal behind to beat Sheffield United 3-1 at Ewood Park.

Rhian Brewster's second-minute strike put the visitors in front but Reda Khadra made sure the sides went into the break at 1-1.

Second-half goals from Ben Brereton Diaz and Ian Poveda sealed all three points for Rovers, bouncing back from their 7-0 to drubbing to Fulham.

Stoke climbed to fifth as they made it back-to-back away wins and clean sheets with a 1-0 win over Luton.

Hull picked up a vital three points in the relegation battle as they beat fellow strugglers Barnsley 2-0 at Oakwell.

Cardiff ended a run of 10 games without a win by beating Huddersfield 2-1 thanks to Kieffer Moore's stoppage-time winner.

Millwall had to settle for a 1-1 draw against 10-man Derby.

Nottingham Forest thrashed Preston 3-0 thanks to a Lewis Grabban double, while Reading came from a goal down to beat Birmingham 2-1.