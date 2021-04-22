Bournemouth keep up slender hopes of automatic promotion

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Bournemouth maintained their bid for a swift return to the Premier League with a seventh straight league win as they enjoyed a convincing 4-1 win away to Millwall on Wednesday.

This latest success saw the south coast club, relegated from the top-flight last season, move eight points behind second-placed Watford in the Championship table.

However, there are only three games left in the regular season, meaning Bournemouth will probably have to settle for a play-off place.

The Cherries, who won at leaders Norwich on Saturday, went ahead through Philip Billing in the 16th minute.

Dutch forward Arnaut Danjuma and Wales midfielder David Brooks scored either side of the break before Jed Wallace pulled a goal back for south London club Millwall early in the second half.

But Dominic Solanke put the result beyond doubt in the 67th minute with Bournemouth's fourth goal.

Only the top two at the end of the regular season are guaranteed promotion, with the next four clubs battling for the remaining place in the Premier League in the play-offs.

Barnsley kept up their play-off push going with a 1-0 win at Huddersfield, where American Daryl Dike's 65th-minute goal secured victory.

Reading's hopes of a top-six finish, however, suffered a fresh blow after they were held to a goalless draw at Luton.

At the other end of the table, bottom club Wycombe won 2-1 at home to beat Bristol City thanks to a stoppage-time penalty won by goalkeeper David Stockdale.

The visitors went ahead in the 28th minute through Tyreeq Bakinson.

Uche Ikpeazu equalised with a close-range header in the 66th minute before Stockdale, going up for a corner in added time, had his shot handled by Kasey Palmer.

That led to a penalty, with Adebayo Akinfenwa scoring his first Championship goal to give Wycombe, now six points off safety with three games left, hope of beating the drop.