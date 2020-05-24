UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bournemouth Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

Bournemouth player tests positive for coronavirus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :An unnamed Bournemouth player has tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club announced Sunday, becoming the eighth case involving an English top-flight side.

Bournemouth added the player's identity would not be disclosed due to "medical confidentiality" and that he would self-isolate for seven days.

"Following strict adherence to the Premier League's return to training regulations, the club's training ground remains a safe working environment for players and backroom staff, who will continue to be tested for COVID-19 twice per week," said Bournemouth in a statement.

The Premier League announced Saturday that there were positive tests at two clubs out of 996 tests conducted on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The other positive was at a different club which has not been named.

That followed a first round of testing that produced six positive findings announced on May 19 at three Premier League clubs from a total of 748 players and staff.

Those positives included Watford's Adrian Mariappa and Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan.

For the second round, the number of tests available to each club was increased from 40 to 50.

On Tuesday, squads started non-contact training for the first time since the Premier League was suspended on March 13.

That an increased number of tests has produced fewer positive findings may be a boost to the Premier League's 'Project Restart' plan to resume fixtures in June.

Clubs are expected to discuss moving to contact training on Tuesday.

Officials still plan to complete all 92 remaining fixtures, with Premier League chief executive Richard Masters saying on Friday that they were "as confident as we can be" about restarting next month.

Several players still have concerns about returning, among them Watford captain Troy Deeney and Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, who stayed away from training this week.

As well as Mariappa, two members of Watford's staff have tested positive, while Hornets manager Nigel Pearson revealed on Friday that several of his players were isolating at home after family members contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, the English Football League announced Sunday that two unnamed individuals at the same Championship club had produced positive results after conducting tests on 1,014 players and staff at all 24 Championship clubs over the past 72 hours.

As with the Premier League, the small number of positive tests will encourage those who want to see the Championship season resume next month.

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany's Bundesliga has resumed behind closed doors while on Saturday the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, announced La Liga could restart in the week of June 8.

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister Europe Germany Same Bournemouth March May June Sunday Family All From Chelsea Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Mother of the Nation’ provides breakfast t ..

13 minutes ago

Kuwait confirms 838 more virus cases, eight deaths

1 hour ago

DCT Abu Dhabi shares guidelines to reopen UAE capi ..

3 hours ago

Documentary on UAE’s first astronaut mission pre ..

4 hours ago

Korea registers 25 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.