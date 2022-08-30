UrduPoint.com

Bournemouth Sack Parker Days After 9-0 Liverpool Humiliation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Bournemouth sack Parker days after 9-0 Liverpool humiliation

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :English Premier League strugglers Bournemouth on Tuesday sacked head coach Scott Parker, days after they were thrashed 9-0 at Liverpool.

In a parting shot at Parker, owner Maxim Demin said in a statement that "in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably.

"We must also show belief in and respect for one another." Parker had taken several public swipes at Bournemouth's management over their failure to strengthen the squad after their return to the top flight.

Gary O'Neil will take interim charge of the team, who are 17th in the Premier League and have lost three of their four opening games, conceding 16 goals.

The 41-year-old Parker, a former England international midfielder, had taken Bournemouth to promotion last season from the second-tier Championship.

"I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us," said Demin.

"Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history."

Related Topics

Liverpool Bournemouth From Top Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself ..

Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself from appearance before ECP

20 minutes ago
 Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police ..

Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police directed to recover victim til ..

46 minutes ago
 COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

2 hours ago
 '2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan’ being launc ..

'2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan’ being launched today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th August 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.