Bournemouth Top Championship As Derby's Misery Deepens

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 12:20 AM

Bournemouth top Championship as Derby's misery deepens

London, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Bournemouth went top of the English Championship after a 2-1 victory against Luton on Saturday, while Derby's woes were compounded as Sheffield United scored a late winner.

Scott Parker's team leapfrogged West Brom, who were in top spot following their 2-1 win against QPR on Friday.

Philip Billing put Bournemouth in front in the 17th minute and Dominic Solanke doubled their lead just after the half-hour as the unbeaten Cherries held out for the win despite Reece Burke's 64th-minute strike for Luton.

Wayne Rooney's 10-man Derby conceded a late winner at Sheffield United in the club's first match since entering administration during the week.

The Rams -- bottom of the league on minus two points following a 12-point deduction -- had goalkeeper Kelle Roos sent off in the second half.

And Blades striker Billy Sharp punished Curtis Davies' handball with an 90th-minute penalty to complete a miserable week for Derby.

Stoke consolidated their grip on a play-off place after defeating struggling Hull 2-0.

Mario Vrancic struck in the 35th minute and former Manchester United player Nick Powell doubled the lead in the 58th minute to leave the Tigers second from bottom and without a win since the opening day of the season.

Stoke are fifth, four points clear of seventh-placed Huddersfield.

Ben Brereton Diaz scored a hat-trick as sixth-placed Blackburn hammered Cardiff 5-1.

Promotion hopefuls Fulham were denied a win at Bristol City as Kasey Palmer's goal cancelled out Aleksandar Mitrovic's opener.

Nottingham Forest began life under new manager Steve Cooper with a 1-1 draw at home to Millwall.

There were also home wins for Blackpool, Swansea and Reading while Birmingham were held to a goalless draw by Preston.

Coventry eased past promoted side Peterborough 3-0 on Friday to continue their strong start to the season.

