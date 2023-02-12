Boy injured in east Jerusalem car attack dies: hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :An eight-year-old boy has died of his injuries from a car ramming attack on a bus stop in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem that also killed his brother, a hospital said on Saturday.

It takes the total killed to three in the attack on Friday in Ramot, a Jewish settlement neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

"Eight-year-old Asher Menahem Paley, who was seriously injured in the Ramot attack, has died," Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek hospital said in a statement.

"He arrived in critical condition... many teams from the trauma unit, emergency, paediatric intensive care, paediatric surgery and neurosurgery fought for many hours for his life." The other victims were Paley's younger brother, Yaakov Yisrael Paley, aged six, and 20-year-old Alter Shlomo Lederman, a Jewish yeshiva student.

Four others were injured in the attack, including the father of the two boys, who remains in hospital, and another son, aged 10, according to medics and Israeli media.

Police said that at around 1:30 pm (1130 GMT) on Friday, the driver of the car, a 31-year-old resident of Issawiya, a Palestinian neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, hit "at high speed... innocent people waiting at the bus stop".

The suspected attacker was "neutralised on the spot".

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it in a move not recognised by the international community.

This year, in addition to the deaths from the attack on Friday, at least 43 Palestinians -- including attackers, militants and civilians -- have been killed.