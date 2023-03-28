(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Gas giants British Petroleum (BP) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) placed a $4 billion offer to purchase half of NewMed Energy, the Israeli company said Tuesday.

The participation of Emirati firm ADNOC is the latest sign of the quickening normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE since their opening of diplomatic relations in 2020 and their signing of a free trade deal last year which takes effect next month.

NewMed, which holds 45 percent of Israel's Leviathan offshore gas field, said the "non-binding indicative offer" was received on Monday, noting it had appointed an audit committee to examine the deal.

The cash purchase would include all of NewMed's publicly held participation units, and a small number of participation units held by Israeli holding firm Delek, of which NewMed is a subsidiary.

BP said that "together with ADNOC, it has made a non-binding offer to take NewMed Energy private through an acquisition of the free float and a partial acquisition of Delek's stake, which would result in BP and ADNOC holding 50 percent of NewMed Energy."The deal would "be a significant first step" in BP and ADNOC's intention "to form a new joint venture that will be focused on gas development in international areas of mutual interest, including the East Mediterranean," BP said in a statement.