BP back in Q1 profit after record loss linked to Russia exit

London, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :British energy giant BP on Tuesday posted net profit of $8.2 billion for the first quarter, which compared with a record loss a year earlier as it ended operations in Russia.

In the first three months of 2022, BP recorded its biggest quarterly loss after tax, at $20.4 billion, as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine caused its exit from Russian business.

BP had booked a year ago a pre-tax charge of $25.5 billion after abandoning its 19.

75 percent stake in energy group Rosneft, ending more than three decades of investment in Russia.

That wiped out the positive effect of surging energy prices that were driven by tighter supplies following the invasion by major oil and gas producer Russia.

BP chief executive Bernard Looney called this year's first-quarter performance "strong" as the group focuses "on safe and reliable operations".

The company added that it would return $1.75 billion to shareholders.