BP first-quarter profit rebounds to $4.7bn

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :British energy giant BP said Tuesday that it rebounded into net profit in the first quarter on the back of higher oil prices.

Earnings after taxation hit $4.7 billion (3.9 billion Euros) in the three months to the end of March, compared to a loss of $4.4 billion in the same period last year when coronavirus savaged oil demand and prices, BP said in a results statement.