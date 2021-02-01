BP part sells Oman gas field to Thai group for $2.6bn

London, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :British energy giant BP on Monday said it had sold a 20-percent stake in Oman's block 61 gas field to Thailand's state-controlled PTTEP for $2.6 billion (2.15 billion Euros).

BP, which like its peers has been hit hard by coronavirus lockdowns that have slashed energy demand, will retain a 40-percent stake and continue to operate the block, it added in a statement.