UrduPoint.com

BP Posts Annual Loss On Russia Exit, Despite Oil Price Surge

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM

London, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :BP slid into a net loss last year after its exit from Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the British energy giant announced Tuesday, despite the surge in oil prices.

The company posted annual losses after tax totalling $2.

5 billion, compared with net profit of $7.6 billion in 2021.

Excluding the exceptional hit, profit more than doubled to $27.7 billion on soaring oil and gas prices -- mirroring huge 2022 earnings by BP's rivals.

BP said its fourth-quarter dividend would rise 10 percent and announced a fresh buyback totalling $2.75 billion.

