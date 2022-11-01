UrduPoint.com

BP Quarterly Profit Surges On High Energy Prices

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 03:10 PM

London, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :BP said Tuesday that underlying third-quarter profit more than doubled on high commodity prices after key energy producer Russia's invasion of Ukraine but logged a net loss on accounting charges.

Replacement cost profit soared to $8.2 billion in the three months to September, the British energy major announced.

That compared with $3.3 billion a year earlier and outstripped market expectations of $6.

1 billion.

Yet profits were weaker than the second quarter due to a dip in oil prices.

London-listed BP, flush with cash, also revealed a $2.5-billion share buyback but its stock slid in morning deals.

Energy markets remain elevated due to Russia's war in Ukraine, which has sent British household fuel bills rocketing -- but helped generate massive profits across the industry.

Energy prices also leapt on strong demand after nations lifted Covid pandemic lockdowns.

