Brace against Italy boosts Werner, says Germany boss Flick

Mönchengladbach, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Germany coach Hansi Flick said Timo Werner's quick-fire double in the Nations League thrashing of Italy on Tuesday will boost the confidence of the Chelsea striker.

Germany matched their 83-year-old record win over Italy when they romped to a 5-2 victory against an inexperienced team in Moenchengladbach.

Having drawn a blank in his four previous Germany appearances, Werner capped an outstanding display with two goals barely a minute apart.

Werner fired in a Serge Gnabry pass, then bagged a second after putting pressure on Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

"I am so pleased for Timo that he scored two goals, that is really important for him and his confidence," said Flick.

"It's nice for him, especially to go into the summer holiday with a nice feeling." Flick maintains his unbeaten record in 13 games since taking charge last September as Germany bounced back after drawing their previous three Nations League matches.

"A huge compliment to the team, this was a stress test for us after three draws," said Flick.

"We weren't perfect but that's not something we have to talk about tonight.

"Wins are important because they are good for self-confidence."