Bradley praises 'big-game' LAFC ahead of Champions League final

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Los Angeles FC manager Bob Bradley believes his team have developed a big-game mentality at just the right time as they attempt to end Major League Soccer's 20-year CONCACAF Champions League drought on Tuesday.

LAFC take on Mexican side Tigres UANL in Orlando on Tuesday looking to become the first MLS team since Los Angeles Galaxy in 2000 to be crowned champions of of the North America, Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF) region.

The championship game at Orlando's Exploria Stadium is the final stop on what has been a wild ride through the tournament for LAFC, who advanced to the final on Saturday after a battling 3-1 win over Mexico's Club America.

That victory came after LAFC fought back from going a goal down and seeing key midfielder Eduard Atuesta controversially sent off following a confrontation with America goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Bradley believes the fact that his team maintained composure to win Saturday's ill-tempered semi-final augurs well for the final.

"That mentality, that ability to focus on pushing on in the game, and not letting things take away from what you're trying to do -- that's a big game mentality and that's not always easy as a player or as a team," Bradley said.

"Because getting swept up in emotion and different situations happens even at the highest level. I think it's a sign that we're getting more and more comfortable in these big games.

"We still have this confidence about how we play and how we go about things. For me that was great to see."