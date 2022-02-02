Brady confirms retirement, ends 'thrilling ride'

UrduPoint.com

February 02, 2022

Los Angeles, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :NFL icon Tom Brady confirmed his retirement from the sport on Tuesday, officially bringing the curtain down on a glittering 22-season career.

The 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar, widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in history, made the announcement in a post on Instagram.

Brady, winner of a record seven Super Bowls, said he was quitting after deciding he could no longer make the "competitive commitment" to continue.

"I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition -- if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game," Brady wrote.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore.

"I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention." Brady's announcement draws a line under three days of feverish speculation that he was preparing to call time on his career.

News of his imminent retirement had been reported by ESPN citing multiple sources close to the player on Saturday.

However, Brady did not comment, with other reports saying he had not decided one way or another.

On Monday, the former New England Patriots star had been coy during an appearance on his own podcast, saying he was considering his future on a day-to-day basis.

- Record-studded career - "I think when the time's right I'll be ready to make a decision one way or another, just like I said last week," he had said.

But those remarks turned out be just one final piece of misdirection from the veteran signal-caller, a five-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time NFL season MVP a record tally of 243 regular-season victories.

Brady set NFL career passing records with 7,263 completions on 11,317 attempts for 84,520 yards and 624 touchdowns.

The bulk of his career was spent with the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowls in tandem with head coach Bill Belichick.

Brady did not mention the Patriots or Belichick in his initial farewell message on Tuesday, but later thanked the team in a message on Twitter.

Brady's career was studded with milestones and records that may never be beaten. He is the oldest player to play in and win a Super Bowl, a stage he graced on no fewer than 10 occasions.

His collection of Vince Lombardi Trophy victories also includes his memorable performance in the 2016-2017 championship game, when he led the Patriots back from a 25-point deficit to complete the greatest Super Bowl comeback in history.

Brady added an improbable seventh Super Bowl to his collection in 2021 after opting to join Tampa Bay in 2020. He led the Buccaneers back into the playoffs this season, but they exited in the divisional round with a 30-27 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

