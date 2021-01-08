Brady ready for Washington battle as NFL playoffs kick off

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Tom Brady embarks on another record-breaking journey into the NFL postseason on Saturday when the veteran quarterback leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into playoff battle against a fired-up Washington.

After a tumultuous regular season played out against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, the finish line is finally in sight for the 14 teams who have battled into an expanded playoffs with dreams of reaching the Super Bowl.

For the 43-year-old Brady, it marks the business end of his bid to add a seventh Super Bowl ring to the six he accumulated during two decades of dominance with the New England Patriots.

Brady stunned the NFL in March when he announced his departure from New England, completing his move to the unfashionable Buccaneers a few days later.

While the move raised eyebrows at the time, the decision to head for pastures new has paid off handsomely for Brady.

Despite an uncertain debut in September -- he gave up two costly interceptions, including a touchdown return, in a 34-23 loss to New Orleans -- Brady has hit form just in time for the playoffs following an 11-5 season.

The Patriots, by contrast, will be frustrated spectators as the postseason gets under way, having missed the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.

- Expectations exceeded - Bucs coach Bruce Arians says Brady has "totally exceeded" expectations since his arrival in Florida, saying the quarterback is effectively "a coach on the field" during game-time.

"When he calls a play, the picture is in his head and he's really, really playing well," Arians said recently.

"His leadership is beyond anything I've ever seen. Peyton Manning is the only thing close." Brady, meanwhile, is preparing to extend a slew of NFL records that may never be beaten as he readies for Saturday's trip to Washington.

Saturday's clash at FedEx Field marks Brady's 42nd playoff start. San Francisco 49ers great Jerry Rice is next on the all-time list with 29 starts.

A win over Washington would see Brady stretch his record for postseason victories as a quarterback to 31, nearly double the 16 amassed by Joe Montana. He would also break the record for road wins in the playoffs -- he is currently tied on seven with former Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco.

Brady -- who also owns postseason records for passing yards, completed passes and touchdowns -- has rarely shown much interest in personal statistical milestones, invariably preferring to focus on the task in hand.

That means keeping his eyes firmly fixed on Washington, who reached the playoffs after winning the NFC East with a losing 7-9 record yet boast the second best defense in the league led by rookie Chase Young.