UrduPoint.com

Brady Throws Five TDs As Buccaneers Rout Falcons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 09:10 AM

Brady throws five TDs as Buccaneers rout Falcons

Los Angeles, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Tom Brady tossed five touchdown passes Sunday and Mike Edwards returned two fourth quarter interceptions for scores as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 48-25 on Sunday.

Brady completed 24 of 36 passes for 276 yards Sunday and has thrown for nine TDs in the first two contests. Ten different receivers have caught at least one pass, with Mike Evans grabbing five for 75 yards against the Falcons.

Brady out-duelled Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who finished 35 of 46 for 300 yards and two scores, but also tossed three interceptions in front of a crowd of 63,600 at Tampa, Florida.

Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley caught seven passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Tampa Bay pulled away in the fourth quarter when Brady threw a 12-yard touchdown to Chris Godwin with just over nine minutes remaining.

Edwards intercepted Matt Ryan less than 90 seconds later and took it 31 yards into the end zone to make it 41-25. Edwards sealed the outcome with just over four minutes left with a 15-yard interception return.

Related Topics

Tampa Atlanta Florida Sunday

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th September 2021

56 minutes ago
 Bahrain categorically rejects European Parliament& ..

Bahrain categorically rejects European Parliament&#039;s resolution on UAE as &# ..

7 hours ago
 Education cornerstone of UAE’s journey toward ex ..

Education cornerstone of UAE’s journey toward excellence in next 50 years: Nah ..

10 hours ago
 UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 o ..

UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 outperforming 10 other major gl ..

10 hours ago
 flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi ..

Flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi Ground Services Company

11 hours ago
 Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders t ..

Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders to get key insights into EXPO 2 ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.