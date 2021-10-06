UrduPoint.com

Brady's Homecoming Was The Second Most Watched 'Sunday Night Football' Ever

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 08:50 AM

Brady's homecoming was the second most watched 'Sunday Night Football' ever

Los Angeles, Oct 6(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Tom Brady's return to face his former NFL team, the New England Patriots, racked up enormous American viewing numbers making it one of the most watched "Sunday Night Football" games in history.

The Tampa Bay quarterback, now 44, led the Buccaneers to a 19-17 win over the Patriots in a game that was watched by 28.5 million viewers, once the people watching across all platforms, NBC, Peacock, NBC sports Digital and NFL Digital have been factored in.

That is the second highest total for a "Sunday Night Football" contest behind only the record 30.

3 million viewers for a regular-season-ending Dallas Cowboys-Washington Redskins game in 2012.

The broadcast from Foxborough, Massachusetts was also viewed by 34 percent of all households watching tv that were tuned to NBC. That is the highest total in the 16 years of "Sunday Night Football".

The online stream drew approximately 1.3 million viewers, the largest ever for an NBC broadcast of an NFL contest.

Related Topics

Football Sports Dallas Tampa Sunday TV All From Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th October 2021

41 minutes ago
 Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights th ..

Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights the role of female participation ..

7 hours ago
 Experts tackle the pressing issues of biodiversity ..

Experts tackle the pressing issues of biodiversity loss and climate change at Ex ..

7 hours ago
 Expo 2020 introduces immersive Khaleeji music, cul ..

Expo 2020 introduces immersive Khaleeji music, culture showcase titled &#039;Jal ..

7 hours ago
 Lighting the path to an equitable renewable energy ..

Lighting the path to an equitable renewable energy transition in Small Island De ..

7 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai names Sustainability Pavilion&#039 ..

Expo 2020 Dubai names Sustainability Pavilion&#039;s Innovation Gallery after VP ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.