Branson urges Singapore not to execute disabled man

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :British tycoon Richard Branson on Tuesday urged Singapore to spare the life of a mentally disabled Malaysian facing execution, telling AFP the death penalty was a "horrible blotch" on the city-state's reputation.

Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, convicted of trafficking a small amount of heroin into Singapore, is due to be hanged on Wednesday after more than a decade on death row.

The planned execution has sparked an international outcry, with the United Nations and European Union among those condemning a punishment they say is cruel and ineffective as a deterrent.

In an interview with AFP, Branson, a long-time campaigner against the death penalty, urged Singaporean President Halimah Yacob to grant Nagaenthran clemency.

"I really just hope that on Wednesday evening, she does not have this young man's death on her hands," said the billionaire founder of Virgin Group.

Branson, who is part of a group with other business leaders that campaigns against capital punishment, said they were urging the president to pardon Nagaenthran.

"We just beg her to grant him clemency. We beg her to reconsider whether in this day and age Singapore should... be in the business of hanging people.

"It's just so inhumane".

"I don't think civilised countries should be in the business of killing their own people, or killing anybody," he added.

While the president's role is largely ceremonial in Singapore, Halimah has the power to grant clemency, which is effectively Nagaenthran's last chance to be spared after exhausting the usual appeals process.