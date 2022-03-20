Brathwaite continues to make England toil in second Test

Bridgetown, Barbados, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :England picked up three wickets in the afternoon session, including resolute West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite for 160, to have the home side at 396 for eight in their first innings at tea on the fourth day of the second Test at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

Those successes mean the tourists will still retain some interest in forcing a victory if they can claim the last two wickets quickly after tea as the hosts still trail England's first innings effort of 507 for nine declared by 111 runs.

Saqib Mahmood, who was denied a first Test wicket on the third when the delivery which bowled Jermaine Blackwood was determined to be a no-ball, finally tasted success in the first over after lunch when Jason Holder miscued an attempted heave and Mahmood's fellow debutant, Matt Fisher, held a well-judged catch running back at mid-on.

Joshua da Silva joined Brathwaite and appeared as disciplined and determined as his captain.

However the introduction of the third new ball breathed life back into a flagging contest as left-arm spinner Jack Leach, who has so far bowled 68 overs, deceived the previously unflappable Brathwaite and bowled the opening batsman to end a marathon occupation of the crease spanning 710 minutes in which he faced 489 balls and stroked 17 boundaries.

Chris Woakes then claimed his first wicket of the innings when he trapped Kemar Roach leg-before to leave da Silva and Veerasammy Permaul to carry the fight into the final session of the day.

On a surface playing slower and lower with every passing day, inhibiting both the bowlers and batsmen as far as playing attacking cricket, West Indies had plodded along through 34 overs in advancing their overnight total of 288 for four by another 63 runs in the morning session for the loss of nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph.

Having done his job late on the third day when he came in at the fall of Blackwood's wicket for 102, Joseph continued to look comfortable at the crease in a fifth-wicket partnership with his captain which put on 52 runs.

With two half-centuries in Test cricket to his name, the fast bowler would have had his sights set on another useful innings but his ambition got the better of him midway through a session that was twice interrupted by light showers on a breezy, overcast morning.

Dan Lawrence, who contributed an attacking 91 to England's batting effort on day one and got the wicket of Blackwood with his occasional leg-breaks on Friday, showed sharp reflexes and a safe pair of hands to take the catch a gully at his left shoulder as Joseph, on 19, sliced a forcing off-side shot off Ben Stokes.

It was the all-rounder's second wicket of the innings.