Brathwaite, Holder help West Indies close in on Pakistan

Kingston, Jamaica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Kraigg Brathwaite's unbeaten 60 and support from Jason Holder kept the West Indies on course to overhaul Pakistan's first innings total of 217 after two sessions on the second day of the first Test at Sabina Park on Friday.

At the tea interval, the home side were 148 for five, a deficit of 69 runs going into the final period of play for the day, with Holder's unbeaten 30 in a sixth-wicket partnership so far worth 48 runs in keeping the tourists at bay.

Pakistan looked to have grabbed the upper hand when Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Jermaine Blackwood and Kyle Mayers off successive deliveries half an hour into the post-lunch session to leave the West Indies in trouble at 100 for five.

It almost became 100 for six two deliveries later when left-arm pacer Afridi won a leg-before appeal against Holder, only for the decision to be reversed on television review.

Holder made the most of that reprieve and while watchful for most of his innings to tea, he appeared to take a liking to Yasir Shah, carting the wrist-spinner for three boundaries in one over.

All the while Braithwaite trudged along, defying everything offered by the Pakistan bowlers in an innings that has so far spanned 270 minutes in which he has faced 167 deliveries, stroking seven boundaries.

Roston Chase was the lone casualty for the home side in the morning session when they resumed in the precarious position of two for two after seamer Mohammad Abbas claimed the wickets of Kieran Powell and Nkrumah Bonner off consecutive deliveries just before the end of play on day one.

Brathwaite and Chase put on exactly 50 for the third wicket, playing and missing on numerous occasions but still exercising considerable discipline against a Pakistan attack in which the seamers persevered in pursuit of an early breakthrough.

They had to wait for more than an hour before the introduction of Hasan Ali into the attack brought almost immediate reward.

Chase essayed a big drive to a full, wide delivery and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan took the straightforward catch to send the upright right-hander back to the pavilion for 21.

Blackwood again attempted to curb his innate aggressive intent, much in the same manner he showed in the two Tests against South Africa in St Lucia in June.

He put on 49 with Brathwaite before miscuing an attempted straight drive to mid-on.

He followed back to the pavilion by Mayers next ball who was palpably lbw, leaving the West Indies in desperate need of resistance, which Brathwaite and Holder provided up to the tea interval.