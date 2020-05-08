UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brave New World: Could Pandemic Lead To Positive Change?

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 10:10 AM

Brave new world: could pandemic lead to positive change?

London, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Major social advances have often emerged from the depths of disaster: the Black Death brought an end to serfdom, and Britain's welfare state emerged from the ruins of World War II.

As the coronavirus outbreak took hold, many governments brought in policies previously dismissed as "utopian", such as backing wages or housing the homeless.

But as emergency measures are eased, and the world tries to get back a semblance of normality, there is debate about which, if any, could -- or should -- be kept.

In Britain, as elsewhere, the crisis has shone a light on the plight of underpaid delivery drivers, teachers, nurses and other key workers who have been vital to the response.

The government has stepped in to guarantee salaries of the five million self-employed because of fears that without statutory sick pay they would continue to work while ill.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak has already begun talking about scaling back the measures, which back 80 percent of someone's average monthly salary up to £2,500 ($3,100, 2,850 Euros).

But David Napier, professor of medical anthropology at University College London, said withdrawal could prove problematic given the imbalances the virus has highlighted.

"The strong have been depending on the weak for their survival," he told AFP.

Related Topics

World London Napier David World War From Government Million Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

50 minutes ago

UAE hails formation of new Iraqi government

8 hours ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs supports National Scre ..

8 hours ago

President of Senegal supports call to pray for hum ..

8 hours ago

World Council of Churches supports call to pray fo ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Singapore ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.