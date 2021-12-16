UrduPoint.com

Bravery Awards For New Zealand Mosque Attack Heroes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:00 AM

Bravery awards for New Zealand mosque attack heroes

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Two New Zealanders were awarded the country's highest bravery award Thursday for confronting a white supremacist gunman during a 2019 terror attack on Christchurch mosques that claimed the lives of 51 Muslim worshippers.

Naeem Rashid, who died in the attack, and survivor Abdul Aziz were awarded the New Zealand Cross for great bravery in a situation of extreme danger for their actions during the March 2019 shootings.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the medal, which has only been awarded twice before, was New Zealand's non-combat equivalent of the Victoria Cross.

A further eight people, including two police officers who apprehended gunman Brenton Tarrant as he tried to flee the scene in a car, also received bravery decorations.

Ardern said the actions of those honoured probably prevented the death toll from being even higher.

"The courage demonstrated by these New Zealanders was selfless and extraordinary, they have our deepest respect and gratitude for their actions on that day," she said.

Armed with an arsenal of semi-automatic weapons, Tarrant first attacked Friday worshippers at Christchurch's Al Noor mosque before moving on to the Linwood prayer centre, livestreaming the killings as he went.

His victims were all Muslim and included children, women and the elderly.

Rashid was in the Al Noor mosque and charged at Tarrant, partially knocking him down despite being shot in the shoulder.

Tarrant gunned down Rashid, whose son Talha was also killed, but his actions distracting the attacker allowed several people to escape.

Aziz confronted Tarrant when he moved on to Linwood, hurling a credit card payment machine at him and then taunting him to try to draw him outside into a car park.

He also brandished an empty rifle discarded by Tarrant, causing the gunman to flee fearing the weapon was loaded.

A judge last year sentenced Tarrant to the first whole-of-life sentence ever handed down in New Zealand, calling his actions "wicked" and "inhuman".

Related Topics

Attack Police Car Died Victoria Rashid Christchurch Turkish Lira March Women 2019 Prayer Mosque Muslim All From Arsenal Weapon New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan-China share exceptional ties: NSA

Pakistan-China share exceptional ties: NSA

24 minutes ago
 UN Urges All Parties to De-escalate Ukraine Tensio ..

UN Urges All Parties to De-escalate Ukraine Tensions, Adhere to Minsk Accords - ..

24 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy Protests in Connection With Berlin ..

Russian Embassy Protests in Connection With Berlin's Decision to Expel Diplomats

24 minutes ago
 Moderna Says 2 Vaccine Doses 'Significantly' Less ..

Moderna Says 2 Vaccine Doses 'Significantly' Less Effective Against Omicron

24 minutes ago
 Volcanic eruption on Spanish island shows signs of ..

Volcanic eruption on Spanish island shows signs of ending

24 minutes ago
 Dutch political parties present coalition deal to ..

Dutch political parties present coalition deal to parliament

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.