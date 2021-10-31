Braves edge Astros, reach brink of World Series title

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler smashed back-to-back home runs and the Atlanta Braves defeated Houston 3-2 on Saturday to reach the brink of their first World Series title since 1995.

Swanson and Soler hammered solo blasts in the seventh inning to seize the lead as the Braves grabbed a 3-1 edge in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven final, which could end in Sunday's game five in Atlanta.