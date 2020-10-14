Braves hold off Dodgers to take 2-0 lead in NL Championship Series

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman belted a two-run home run in the fourth inning as the Braves built a big lead then held off the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7 in baseball's National League Championship Series.

The victory in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday gave the Braves a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS.

The winner of the series will take on either the Tampa Bay Rays or Houston Astros in the World Series.

The Rays took a 2-0 lead into game three of their series later Tuesday in San Diego, California.

The Braves, trying to return to the World Series for the first time since 1999, took charge early against a Dodgers team that endured a big blow with the late scratch of expected starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw with back spasms.

His replacement, Tony Gonsolin, got off to a solid start, retiring the first nine batters he faced.

But he gave up a walk to Ronald Acuna to open the fourth and Freeman followed with a homer to the right field stands off a slider from the rookie.

Freeman added a run-scoring single in the Braves' four-run fifth inning and the Braves were up 7-0 before Corey Seager smacked a three-run home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Dodgers.

It still looked like Ozzie Albies's home run in the top of the ninth was just window dressing for the Braves, giving them an 8-3 lead.

But the Dodgers added some drama in the ninth, when Max Muncy hit a two-run homer off Dodgers reliever Josh Tomlin.

Cody Bellinger then delivered a run-scoring triple off Dodgers closing pitcher Mark Melancon, who was able to induce a ground out from Justin Turner to seal the win.

Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson stretched his personal post-season scoreless streak to 15 2/3 innings, striking out five and surrendering five walks over four innings.

Five Atlanta relievers combined to notch the final 15 outs.