Brazier, Miller-Uibo win in national indoor track records

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Reigning world 800-meter champion Donavan Brazier and 2016 Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo cruised to victories in national record times Saturday at a World Athletics Indoor meet in New York.

Brazier broke his American record to win in 1:44.21, this year's world's fastest 800 and .01 under his old US mark set last February in New York.

"I just wanted to see what kind of shape I was in," Brazier said. "I wasn't going to push it indoors but I'm glad to have gotten it again." Brazier, who finished 2.05 seconds ahead of British runner-up Jamie Webb, says he's ready for the Tokyo Olympics.

"I'd rather have the target on my back than not have it," he said. "I'm going to do my best to defend it." Miller-Uibo won in a Bahamas record 50.21, breaking Christine Amertil's mark of 50.34 from 2006 in Moscow with this year's best time.

"I felt great," Miller-Uibo said. "I wish I had attacked it a little better from the start. I had a lot of energy. It was a great race." There were 11 national records set in all at the New Balance Grand Prix, contested without spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was moved from Boston because its usual venue is being used as a vaccination site.

Oliver Hoare took the 1,500 in an Australian record 3:32.35, passing British runner-up Jake Wightman on the final curve to win by 2.13 seconds with Sam Tanner third in a New Zealand record 3:34.72.

The old Aussie mark was 3:35.10 by Stewart McSweyn in 2019 while the former Kiwi standard was 3:35.80 by Nick Willis in 2010, both set at Birmingham, England.

Bryce Hoppel won the 1,000 in an American record 2:16.27, .49 under the old mark by David Torrence in 2014 at Boston.

"It means everything," Hoppel said. "It's something you dream about as a kid.

It feels awesome to get it. That's what I was going for." Canada's Marco Arop was second in 2:17.10 with Charlie Grice third in a British record 2:17.20.

World 200m outdoor champion Noah Lyles won the 200 in 20.80.

"It has been a while since I've run an indoor 200. The time wasn't all that well," the 23-year-old American said. "I'm really strong right now but my speed isn't all there." Trayvon Bromell, the 2016 world indoor champion, won the 60 in 6.50 to top an all-US podium.

"I'm just happy to come out healthy," Bromell said. "I'm just trying to stay focused on not hurting myself." Kayla White won the women's 60m in 7.15 and said, "It tells me I'm in really great shape." - Wilson wins after tweak - World indoor champion Keni Harrison won the 60m hurdles in 7.82, this year's world best and .07 ahead of British runner-up Tiffany Porter.

"I finished strong," Harrison said. "Came out here and ran as fast as I could." American Ajee Wilson, a two-time world medalist indoors and outdoors, won the 800 in 2:01.79 in her first race in nearly a year after tweaking a hamstring in training.

"Thankfully at the last minute I was able to hop in," she said. "It was a little motivation and extra boost." Sandi Morris, the 2018 indoor world champion and 2016 Olympic runner-up, won the pole vault by clearing 4.60m.

Elle Purrier won the two-mile in an American indoor record 9:10.28, smashing the old mark of 9:18.35 by Jenny Simpson in 2015 at Boston.

American Trey Culver won the high jump by clearing 2.33m while Canada's Justyn Knight captured the men's two mile in 8:13.92, both 2021 world bests.

Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards won the men's 300 in 32.71 with Christopher Taylor second in a Jamaican record 32.80.